Association partnerships endorse Pack Expo East

The Association Partner Program returns to Pack Expo East (March 3-5, 2020; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) with many familiar faces and a few new key organizations. Housed in the Partner Pavilion, the program provides a one-stop location to connect attendees with associations dedicated to advancing the packaging industry.

“Our partners help PACK EXPO East bring together a valuable mix of professionals, enriching the connections and encouraging industry-wide collaboration,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows for show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Ron Puvak, managing director, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, endorses the benefit of being a partner at the show.

“CPA’s success in the PACK EXPO Partner Program is evidenced by the growth in the number of visitors to our booth. Couple this traffic with the compliments from our participating members, and it is definitely a win-win for all,” says Puvak. “PMMI’s partner program makes it easy to market and promote our activity, ensuring we have viable potential clients for our members.”

Associations in the 2020 PACK EXPO East Partner Program include:

• AIM, Inc.

• CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers

• Cold Pressure Council (CPC)

• Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

• Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

• International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

• PDE Trade, A Pharmaceutical Trade Association

• OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control

• AIPIA, the Smart Packaging Association

• Reusable Packaging Association (RPA)

• United Packaging Associates (UPA)

• U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

“The PACK EXPO shows are outstanding events, and the FPA is happy to be a partner to help advance the flexible packaging industry, and to exchange ideas with other associations interested in the future of packaging,” says Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, president and CEO, Flexible Packaging Association.

PACK EXPO East offers a projected 7,000 attendees the chance to gain insights from 400 exhibiting companies and leading industry associations as well as network with industry peers. For more information and to register online, visit packexpoeast.com.



