Attabotics appoints Cyra Richardson, former Microsoft and Amazon executive, as CTO and CPO

Attabotics, the provider of a 3D robotic storage, retrieval, and order fulfillment system, announced today the expansion of its C-suite with the hire of former executive and leader at Wind River, Microsoft and Amazon, Cyra Richardson, as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. The company is also adding senior robotics leadership to its team, appointing Julien Seret, formerly of SoftBank Robotics, as Vice President of Network Supply Chain.

As CTO and CPO, Richardson will be responsible for leading product strategy, commercialization, product development, and technical strategy. She joins the Attabotics leadership team with nearly 30 years of experience across a range of organizational sizes – from startups to the Fortune 50 in high technology/software – where she focused on IoT technology, AI, cloud connectivity, robotics, and scaling technology products and organizations.

Richardson most recently served as the Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Wind River. Prior to Wind River, Richardson held multiple leadership roles at Microsoft and Amazon. At Microsoft she was the General Manager of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Incubation, leading the development of AI tooling and platforms for machine teaching and autonomous systems. During her two decades with Microsoft, Richardson built successful programs that engaged hundreds of startups to deliver solutions to enterprise customers.

At Amazon, Richardson was a Business & Technical Leader responsible for growing the Mobile Web business, new product implementation and modernization of the consumer shopping experience from web to desktop.

“The Attabotics team has quietly developed the most versatile storage technology on the market, and I could not be more excited to join at a time of immense opportunity and growth for the company,” said Richardson. “Clearly, they are onto something, and I look forward to accelerating their solutions to the next level.”

Julien Seret joins as Vice President of Network Supply Chain, where he will oversee Attabotics’ supply chain approach. Attabotics is working with Microsoft and other partners at the highest levels to deliver a multi-tenant supply chain model for fulfillment centers to leverage data, the cloud, and shared pay-for-use robotics facilities.

Seret held multiple senior leadership roles at SoftBank Robotics, most recently serving as the Vice President of Global Product. He offers deep expertise in micro-fulfillment with insight into automation and robotics technologies that can be leveraged across supply chains, both in the physical and digital space.

At Softbank Robotics, Seret led the design of new robots and brought them to market “as a service.” With a focus on growth and scalability, he selected first and third-party technologies and integrated them into new automation products and services, in multiple markets including retail, hospitality, commercial cleaning, logistics and material handling. Seret played, in particular, an instrumental role in the global success of the Whiz and Pepper robots.

“Attabotics has developed a flexible solution that is ideally suited for the Network Supply Chain, a novel conception of logistics and material handling that maximizes economies of scale and efficiencies,” said Julien Seret, Vice President of Network Supply Chain at Attabotics. “It’s a great privilege to lead the Network Supply Chain initiative that will allow companies of all sizes to leverage automation and compete in an increasingly challenging omnichannel environment.”

Attabotics’ staff has grown by 50% over the past year to more than 300 employees. The company, which recently made its hundredth new hire of 2021, is staffing up to further fuel the growth of Attabotics.

“It’s an absolute honor to have Cyra and Julien join the Attabotics team as we continue to build our Network Supply Chain model and evolve in this new era of modern commerce,” said Scott Gravelle, Co-Founder and CEO of Attabotics. “We’re growing and entering new markets quickly, and are eager to tap into both Cyra’s and Julien’s storied and product-focused experience across automation, AI, and robotics technologies. Their added experience in commercialization and development further positions Attabotics at the forefront of the 3D robotics supply chain arena, and we’re thrilled for what’s in store.”



