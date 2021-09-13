MMH    Topics 

Attabotics appoints Cyra Richardson, former Microsoft and Amazon executive, as CTO and CPO

Richardson will be responsible for leading product strategy, commercialization, product development, and technical strategy.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

Attabotics, the provider of a 3D robotic storage, retrieval, and order fulfillment system, announced today the expansion of its C-suite with the hire of former executive and leader at Wind River, Microsoft and Amazon, Cyra Richardson, as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. The company is also adding senior robotics leadership to its team, appointing Julien Seret, formerly of SoftBank Robotics, as Vice President of Network Supply Chain.

As CTO and CPO, Richardson will be responsible for leading product strategy, commercialization, product development, and technical strategy. She joins the Attabotics leadership team with nearly 30 years of experience across a range of organizational sizes – from startups to the Fortune 50 in high technology/software – where she focused on IoT technology, AI, cloud connectivity, robotics, and scaling technology products and organizations.

Richardson most recently served as the Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Wind River. Prior to Wind River, Richardson held multiple leadership roles at Microsoft and Amazon. At Microsoft she was the General Manager of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Incubation, leading the development of AI tooling and platforms for machine teaching and autonomous systems. During her two decades with Microsoft, Richardson built successful programs that engaged hundreds of startups to deliver solutions to enterprise customers.
At Amazon, Richardson was a Business & Technical Leader responsible for growing the Mobile Web business, new product implementation and modernization of the consumer shopping experience from web to desktop.

“The Attabotics team has quietly developed the most versatile storage technology on the market, and I could not be more excited to join at a time of immense opportunity and growth for the company,” said Richardson. “Clearly, they are onto something, and I look forward to accelerating their solutions to the next level.”

Julien Seret joins as Vice President of Network Supply Chain, where he will oversee Attabotics’ supply chain approach. Attabotics is working with Microsoft and other partners at the highest levels to deliver a multi-tenant supply chain model for fulfillment centers to leverage data, the cloud, and shared pay-for-use robotics facilities.

Seret held multiple senior leadership roles at SoftBank Robotics, most recently serving as the Vice President of Global Product. He offers deep expertise in micro-fulfillment with insight into automation and robotics technologies that can be leveraged across supply chains, both in the physical and digital space.

At Softbank Robotics, Seret led the design of new robots and brought them to market “as a service.” With a focus on growth and scalability, he selected first and third-party technologies and integrated them into new automation products and services, in multiple markets including retail, hospitality, commercial cleaning, logistics and material handling. Seret played, in particular, an instrumental role in the global success of the Whiz and Pepper robots.

“Attabotics has developed a flexible solution that is ideally suited for the Network Supply Chain, a novel conception of logistics and material handling that maximizes economies of scale and efficiencies,” said Julien Seret, Vice President of Network Supply Chain at Attabotics. “It’s a great privilege to lead the Network Supply Chain initiative that will allow companies of all sizes to leverage automation and compete in an increasingly challenging omnichannel environment.”

Attabotics’ staff has grown by 50% over the past year to more than 300 employees. The company, which recently made its hundredth new hire of 2021, is staffing up to further fuel the growth of Attabotics.

“It’s an absolute honor to have Cyra and Julien join the Attabotics team as we continue to build our Network Supply Chain model and evolve in this new era of modern commerce,” said Scott Gravelle, Co-Founder and CEO of Attabotics. “We’re growing and entering new markets quickly, and are eager to tap into both Cyra’s and Julien’s storied and product-focused experience across automation, AI, and robotics technologies. Their added experience in commercialization and development further positions Attabotics at the forefront of the 3D robotics supply chain arena, and we’re thrilled for what’s in store.”


Article Topics

News
Attabotics
Goods to Person
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources