Attendance soars for spring’s Pack Expo East

MMH Staff

March 21, 2018

Less than a month away, Pack Expo East (April 16-18, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) already expects more than 6,000 attendees will convene at the biennial three-day event produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Pack Expo East is set to showcase the latest packaging innovations driving the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical device, cosmetics and personal care, industrial and household chemical, and other packaged goods industries. Attendees will witness cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions and the opportunity to participate in free educational sessions held on the show floor. The show will feature 400 exhibiting companies spanning nearly 100,000 square feet.

“With so many packaging professionals coming together at Pack Expo East, this is a great opportunity to bring the whole team to see technology in action,” said Laura Thompson, senior director of expositions, PMMI. “The show’s more focused approach allows attendees and exhibitors to easily pinpoint solutions and to spend quality time understanding each other’s operations and the challenges both sides of the table face.”

Some highlights at this year’s show:

The Pack Expo Drone Demo – “Packaging for the Last Mile”, (Booth #550) produced in collaboration with Workhorse, will provide a glimpse at the future of package delivery. The interactive display offers a real visualization of the final process that brings a package to a consumer’s home. Mock housing will populate the virtual landscape of the 2,400 square-foot exhibit, complete with mailboxes and doorsteps to accept delivered packages. Drones will take off from the top of electric trucks and make deliveries, showcasing a system of automated package distribution that is faster and more efficient than traditional delivery methods. The daily demonstrations will take place on the hour from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

At the Innovation Stage (Booth #1428), exhibitors will present free 30-minute seminars throughout the day, offering opportunities for attendees to learn about breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from the experts themselves.

As the newest educational experience at the show, The Forum at Pack Expo (Booth #1629) will feature free 20-minute open sessions covering the latest industry trends presented by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence. Following each presentation, attendees can engage in 25-minute small group discussions.

The Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) will hold its inaugural regional meeting at Pack Expo East. The event will feature a keynote on How to Leverage Your Self-Power from the Inside Out presented by Diane Wilhelm, chief engineer advanced manufacturing, Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Following the keynote, attendees will participate in a professional development workshop, Pitching It Up and Selling It Sideways, led by Debra Zabloudil, president & CEO, The Learning Studio. This event is a part of the PPWLN’s ongoing efforts to fill the gender gap in the manufacturing workforce by attracting, developing, retaining and advancing women in packaging and processing. Click here to register for the regional meeting, located in Room 119 AB.

High school robotics teams from the Philadelphia area will showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Booth #419). Teams will demonstrate their robotics daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Welcome Reception will include a “Taste of Philly,” a sampling of Philadelphia-inspired hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. The reception is on Monday, April 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Location: Broad Street Atrium.)

My Show Planner provides attendees an opportunity to plan ahead and make the most of their time at Pack Expo East. All event information including exhibitor listings, floor plans, educational opportunities and special events provides attendees with the tools needed to prepare in advance.

Exhibiting opportunities are still available. To secure a booth space, visit packexpoeast.com.

Pack Expo East won’t return until 2020. For more information and inquiries on attending or exhibiting, visit http://www.packexpoeast.com.