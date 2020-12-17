MMH    Topics 

AutoGuide Mobile Robots opens new European office

Munich office will work closely with system integrators across Europe to meet increasing demand for AutoGuide’s autonomous mobile robots

By

AutoGuide Mobile Robots, a leading manufacturer of high-payload autonomous mobile robot (AMR) systems, today announced the opening of a new European office. The office in Munich supports sales, service and support, as well as deployment and training, throughout greater Europe. Local staff will work closely with its European system integrators to meet increasing demand for AutoGuide’s autonomous mobile robots.

“With strong demand for our high-payload AMRs across the region, we felt expanding our European operation would deliver the highest level of support for our distributors and customers,” said Jan Nicolay, director for European Operations, AutoGuide. “Munich’s highly talented and efficient workforce, business-friendly climate and central location made it the ideal choice.”

AutoGuide’s patent-pending modular AMR system begins with a MAX-N Base AMR, which is guided by the company’s SurePath fleet control software, designed to maximize fleet flexibility and uptime. With a change of high-payload adapters, the base robot can easily be converted from a pallet stacker to a tugger or high bay forklift—and back again. Earlier this year, AutoGuide’s MAX-N Pallet Stacker and MAX-N Tugger received CE mark approval, indicating that the systems meet the European Union’s directives and standards for health, safety and environmental protection.

“The CE mark indicates our AMRs have met the strictest levels of safety and compliance required by the European Union,” Nicolay said. “Facility operators can easily deploy our AMRs to autonomously manage their dirty, dull and dangerous material handling jobs, freeing up workers to focus on higher-value tasks.”


