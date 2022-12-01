MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Special Reports

Automation: A new day for warehouse and DC operations

In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the evolution of automated systems and the related technologies that are revolutionizing how warehouse and DC operations work.

By

Businesses have never been under more pressure to keep their customers satisfied. They’re still contending with the aftershocks of the pandemic, ongoing labor and supply shortages, and a never-ending string of disruptions.

Those, however, are time limited and will pass.

Other changes, like the exponential increase in e-commerce sales and direct-to-consumer deliveries, are permanent. And as those customer requirements continue to evolve, so too are warehouse and distribution center operations and the automation and software that support them.

Inside this issue…

  • Innovation and automation at DHL Supply Chain
  • Software Survey: Users cautiously embrace change
  • How WES is changing the game for fulfillment centers
  • Autonomous Lift Trucks: The human equation
  • Real benefits with simulation
  • The keys to distribution order management (DOM) success
  • Want big gains? Automate the ins and outs with automated trailer loading systems (ALTS)
  • And more!
