MMH    Topics     Blogs

Balanced Scorecards can play a role in supply chain recovery strategies

As supply chains pivot towards recovery, its time to look to Balanced Scorecards

By

Guilherme F. Frederico, professor of Operations, Supply Chain and Project Management, Federal University of Paraná.
Guilherme F. Frederico, professor of Operations, Supply Chain and Project Management, Federal University of Paraná.

Supply chains have faced huge impacts from the pandemic effects and now are going to be required to reboot their strategies. The new strategy rollout is crucial to reestablish supply chains’ performance from the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath, requiring a deep understand of the environment and clear strategic objectives establishment across the different perspectives which are needed to be taken into consideration in the supply chain’s scope.

In order to effectively support this process, Balanced Scorecard – BSC may be considered as one of the most successful approaches to the strategy deployment and measurement by its clear rationale regarding the link between the strategic objectives in a bottom-up structure. Since 1990’s when Kaplan & Norton have proposed the BSC, it has been largely and successfully used in different types of business, not only from the single organizational perspective but also to the business network scope.

The BSC considers the four main perspectives: Learning & Growth, Business Process, Customers and Financial. These four main perspectives may be also considered for the supply chain scope, with some due adaptations. For each perspective of the BSC, strategic objectives linked to the supply chain’s recovery scope must be set up. Moreover, these strategic objectives must be linked one each other in a rationale framework.

For this, a strategic map has to be elaborated. The strategic map links each strategic objective in a clear cause-and-effect rationale, following a bottom-up perspective. The strategic objectives of the BSC are the basis for the actions which will drive the successful supply chains recovery. Those actions have to be measured through a performance measurement system seeking to verify their effectiveness.

The Learning & Growth perspective, encompasses the main capabilities which will support the second perspective, the Supply Chain’s Processes. The idea is to set up strategic objectives that will ensure the continuity and excellence of the supply chain processes. In the context of the pandemic effects, the supply chain’s leadership must be able to understand which are the main capabilities in terms of people, technology, compliance, infrastructure and innovation (i.e., the requirements for the excellence of the supply chain’s processes), with the aim to achieve the supply chain recovery by the performance excellence of its processes.

Once the strategic objectives of the Learning & Growth perspective are defined, supply chain’s leadership has to devote time to understand what has to be changed in terms of the performance of supply chain’s processes (e.g. efficiency, flexibility, reliability, responsiveness) in order to achieve a fully recovery. This will be the basis to establish the strategic objectives for this perspective. For this perspective, the SCOR – Supply Chain Operations Reference framework may be used by supply chain’s leadership to think about recovery requirement. That means the strategic objectives needs to be defined to the process such as supply chain plan, source, make, delivery and return. Supply chains are designed to deliver value to the customers and these processes must be designed by this orientation.

Actually, in a BSC perspective, supply chain’s processes are the basis to sustain and enhance customers of the business. Then, more than just look at the supply chain’s processes themselves, the strategists of supply chains must be able to identify the requirements from customers in the pandemic aftermath, seeking to structure strategic objectives and actions for the processes that will support those requirements.

Regarding the Customer’s perspective of the BSC structure, the supply chain’s leadership has to closely work with marketing department. Customers’ expectations may change due to the post-pandemic environment. Supply chains must be able to meet these requirements. Moreover, post-pandemic may bring huge opportunities in terms of businesses and new customers.

Supply chains play a crucial role on generating competitive advantages in order to increase market share as well as create new markets from this new environment. Therefore, customers’ perspective has to consider those aspects of new requirement and opportunities for the strategic objective’s establishment.

Financial perspective is on the apex of the BSC structure, as shown in the Figure below, although it only may be effectively ensured from the three ones below. More than increased revenues from the customers to the organizational outcomes, supply chains can also improve the value-added margin by the increase of the gap between revenues and supply chain costs.

Figure 1.

Figure 1- BSC framework for the Supply Chain Strategy Recovery

It is certainly the case that the pandemic has generated many operational costs as well as inflation issues to the resources involved in the supply chain operations. The new reality, requires that the leadership defines feasible financial tied goals tied to the shareholders’ expectations, considering how capable supply chains are in order to achieve them. Therefore, the holistic view of the BSC framework is appropriate to the support of leadership, on establishing a transparent path of the supply chain actions for the upcoming recovery times.

Much more than just putting out fires on the pitfalls from the pandemic’s effects, the current times strongly demands from supply chain’s leadership to think strategically by means of effective management methods. BSC may be an option to allow more transparency and assertiveness in the strategy deployment process in supply chains for the upcoming and hopeful times.

Guilherme F. Frederico is a professor of Operations, Supply Chain and Project Management at Federal University of Paraná – UFPR – School of Management, Curitiba, Brazil. He can be reached at [email protected].


Article Topics

Blogs
Balanced Scorecard
Guilherme F. Frederico
Procurement
Supply Chain Management
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources