Barcoding expands North American presence with launch of Barcoding-Canada

Barcoding, Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, announced the expansion of Barcoding into Canada. The expansion will allow Barcoding to better serve and support clients across North America.

As part of the expansion, Barcoding has established a corporate presence (Barcoding-Canada) as well as three regional offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to support existing Barcoding customers with Canadian operations and to open new business in the Canadian market. The Canadian offices are led by experienced teams that include experts in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing supporting supply chain automation and Innovation Initiatives.

“Canada is a fast-growing market with a high demand for our industry services. We’re excited by the opportunity to grow our business and improve our services to existing clients in the country,” said Shane Snyder, President of Barcoding, Inc. “With a Canadian team that understands the local market and culture, Barcoding’s expansion will further the company’s mission to deliver efficiency, accuracy and connectivity to all clients.”

Barcoding-Canada will provide customers with expertise in three core service areas:

• Reliable and affordable data collection systems, such as barcodes and RFID, to capture a stronger supply chain

• A comprehensive suite of labeling and printing solutions customized for any business and particular application

• The latest mobile computing technology and understanding to implement optimal solutions to improve varying business models

In addition deployment and professional support services (GoLive Services and StayLive Services) and expertise in Android migration, RFID and IoT systems, Barcoding-Canada will provide strategic operations analysis and solutions to clients and partners. With a combination of local expertise and geographic diversity, Barcoding will develop optimal custom solutions for clients to improve efficiency, accuracy and connectivity in Canada. Qualified candidates in Canada are invited to explore leadership opportunities. More information about Barcoding-Canada can be found at [url=https://barcoding-canada.ca/]https://barcoding-canada.ca/[/url].



