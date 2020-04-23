MMH    Topics     Equipment    White Papers    Yale

Benchmark Your Performance, Then Optimize

Are you monitoring the right metrics to gauge the success of your operation?

By

Are you monitoring the right metrics to gauge the success of your operation? And do you know how your performance stacks up against your industry peers?

The Warehouse Education and Research Council (WERC) publishes an annual report with the most important DC metrics to measure, along with target performance levels. But measuring the right metrics is only the beginning – the real challenge is to be the best.

Read this white paper to learn how to leverage your lift truck fleet to elevate performance to best-in-class status in:

  • Average warehouse capacity used
  • On-time shipments
  • Dock-to-stock cycle time
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business.

2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Today's robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
