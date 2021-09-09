MMH    Topics 

Berkshire Grey partners with AHS on robotics solutions

Robotics vendor BG partners with systems integrator AHS, offering robotics solutions to the world’s largest ecommerce and third party logistics (3PL) providers

By

Berkshire Grey, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled robotic solutions, is partnering with Advanced Handling Systems (AHS), a leading system integrator of fulfillment and distribution solutions, to help companies grow despite the labor shortages and logistics challenges that are straining the supply chain.

This partnership combines AI-enabled robotic automation and system design and integration services to deliver next generation warehouse robotics to the world’s largest and best-known eCommerce and third party logistics (3PL) providers, the partners stated.

“Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotic solutions set the industry standard – they have the most robust robotics portfolio, handling the broadest range of SKUs,” said Drew Eubank, Sr. Director of Engineering at AHS. “AHS brings a 40-year customer portfolio that spans Fortune 100 brands to emerging eCommerce leaders and they know that robotic automation is core to their supply chain strategy if they’re going to remain competitive. That’s why we’re partnering with Berkshire Grey – to accelerate the integration of next generation robotic solutions into our customers’ warehouses and facilities.”

As more companies feel the pressures of the eCommerce boom and labor shortage, Berkshire Grey’s AI-powered robotic solutions are improving fulfillment across eCommerce and 3PL industries by increasing fulfillment throughput by up to 3X. AHS, an established leader in traditional material handling, is evolving their innovation portfolio through this partnership to help companies streamline processes, improve employee productivity, and deliver flexible solutions that scale.

“Only five percent of companies currently have any level of robotic automation in their warehouses and are at risk of losing market share because they can’t keep up with demand — we can help fix that,” said James Hendrickson, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Global Alliances at Berkshire Grey. “Partnering with AHS allows us to deliver a comprehensive robotic automation portfolio, accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics and enable warehouse supply chains across industries to scale and grow.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program works with a select group of strategic partners to provide customers across Retail, eCommerce, 3PL, Grocery and Package Handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs.


Article Topics

News
AHS
Berkshire Grey
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources