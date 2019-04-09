BEUMER Group’s new cross-belt line sorter

BEUMER Group’s (Booth S2918) new BG Line Sorter has been engineered to be more cost effective than previous high-speed cross-belt sorters, explained Peter Wisniewski, marketing content specialist.

“It uses less steel than before, as well as has a new tray configuration that replaces conventional discharge mechanisms with cross-belts,” he said, noting that each installation uses standardized modules in flexible configurations to accommodate the frequent changes in customer and market demands. That modularity also contributes to shorter commissioning times.

“Additionally, we’re helping users better ascertain changes in demand with a real-time analytics control center that helps to optimize order flow,” Wisniewski added. “Further, to help keep customers up and running, we’re showcasing our new smart glasses solution for daily maintenance and support.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




