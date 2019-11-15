MMH    Topics     Equipment    Shipping Pallets

Bottomley Evergreens adds managed recovery to storage partnership

With recovered pallets on hand, Bottomley has improved its efficiency.

By

Fragrant Fraser firs are a favorite for customers of Bottomley Evergreens & Farms, a family-owned business located in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Founded in 1990, Bottomley Evergreens is one of America’s largest providers of Christmas trees and holiday greenery. The company also supplies customers with pumpkins, cabbage, kale and sweet corn.

While the company’s seasonal offerings have expanded over the years, the seasonal nature of the business remains the same—along with the challenge of ensuring valued employees work throughout the year. In February 2015, Bottomley Evergreens joined a managed, returnable and reusable packaging solutions provider’s pallet storage program, one way to use the company’s vast warehouse space and keep employees busy. And then, in January 2019, Bottomley Evergreens and the solutions provider extended the storage partnership, as they added managed recovery to the mix.

With managed recovery, Bottomley Evergreens receives the managed, returnable and reusable packaging solutions provider’s pooled (shared and reused) pallets directly from distribution centers and retailers, sorts them (using the solution provider’s quality standards), stores the pallets that pass the test and returns the rest to the solutions provider for repair. With recovered pallets on hand, the approach improves efficiency and eradicates empty miles.

“It’s a lot more efficient getting the pallets directly from the distribution centers,” says Simon Smit, operations manager for Bottomley Evergreens & Farms. “It reduces waste, and we’re able to keep our people busy. The managed recovery program is working out well for us.”

When Smit joined Bottomley Evergreens, the business used mostly white wood pallets; however, while working with major retailers, a change was prompted—to the managed, returnable and reusable packaging solutions provider, a move Smit is glad that Bottomley Evergreens made.

“If you want to send products into the distribution centers, they need to be on approved pallets, so we started with [the solutions provider],” Smit says. “Then, because we have the warehouse space, we tried the storage program. The guys in the warehouse like it—it keeps them busy and they want to work.”

During the first four years of the program, Bottomley Evergreens stored nearly 100,000 pallets onsite, providing work for employees, along with a bottom-line benefit: Customers participating in the solutions provider’s storage and managed recovery programs receive per-pallet incentives. In addition, while pallets were immediately available at harvest time, Smit says he knows the solutions provider is ready to deliver more, whenever they’re needed.

“I really appreciate working with [the solutions provider], and I’m amazed at the company’s customer service,” Smit adds. “If I call up and say, ‘I need pallets and I need them at 9 a.m.,’ the truck is there at 9 a.m. [It] always comes through.”

CHEP

(800) 243-7255


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Casebook
CHEP
Packaging
Pallets
   All topics

Shipping Pallets News & Resources

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
Nucor announces sustainability program
PECO Pallet partners with Optilogic for supply chain modeling and optimization
60 Seconds with Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation
ORBIS announces leadership changes
More Shipping Pallets

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources