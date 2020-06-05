MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts

Building the WMS Business Case 2020

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 2 PM ET

By

Date/Time
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:00PM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
John Hill, Director, St. Onge
Howard Turner, Director, Supply Chain Systems, St. Onge
Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer, Softeon

Warehouse Management Systems are mature, having been around since about 1975. Yet, the WMS market continues to experience growth, as a variety of market and business factors lead to high levels of WMS adoption.

Those factors include: new omnichannel fulfillment requirements; aging WMS platforms; mergers and acquisitions; companies developing their own 3PL capabilities; more extensive compliance requirements, moves to much more automated distribution facilities, and now, likely strategy changes as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Whatever the scenario, the new WMS must almost always be cost justified. In this fast-paced webinar discussion, three veterans of the industry will cover all the basics – and share some tips in areas you may not have considered. 

Not to be missed for anyone considering new WMS solutions!

The expert discussion to be led by experts John Hill and Howard Turner of consulting firm St. Onge, and Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer at leading WMS provider Softeon and long-time WMS industry veteran.

Topics to be discussed in the broadcast include:

  • Review of scenarios driving WMS adoption
  • Impact of evolving material handling automation options on WMS selection process
  • The Basics – WMS Business Case 101
    • Defining the value proposition
    • Identifying key performance indicator (KPI) metrics
    • Resources for benchmark KPIs and budget costs
  • Utilization of KPIs to develop the return on investment (ROI)
  • Calculating the ROI
  • Understanding total cost of ownership (TCO)
  • Tips for successful business case development
