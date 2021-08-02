MMH    Topics 

California Polytechnic State University student awarded Chuck Yuska Scholarship

Maribel Morales, a student at CalPoly, as the recipient of the $5,000 Chuck Yuska Scholarship

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is excited to announce Maribel Morales, a student at CalPoly, as the recipient of the $5,000 Chuck Yuska Scholarship. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be studying engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and show an interest in the packaging and processing industry.

PMMI established the scholarship in honor of Chuck Yuska, PMMI’s former president and CEO of 28 years.

“Under Chuck’s leadership, PMMI was able to expand not only the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, but also increase funding for workforce development and other industry relations,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are proud to continue investing in the future of the industry by fueling these students with resources they need to be a driving force for innovation.”

The Chuck Yuska Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.


