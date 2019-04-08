Cascade, Meijer Handling Solutions announce joint venture

In a Monday press conference, Cascade Corp. CEO Davide Roncari announced a new joint venture with Meijer Handling Solutions. The joint venture, Cascade-KOOI, will supply and support the Dutch firm’s KOOI-brand products in North America. Select Cascade-KOOI attachments are displayed in Booth S3962.

“Cascade-KOOI customers will be able to order a variety of attachments that complement the Cascade line of products, including telescopic Reachforks, hydraulic and manual versions, and Rollerforks, all stocked domestically for much faster delivery,” said Meijer Handling Solutions CEO Hendrik Meijer. “They’re ideal for space optimization within warehousing, retail distribution and e-commerce applications, as well as to speed product storage and retrieval.”

The joint venture and stocked products will be housed in Cascade’s Springfield, Ohio, operation. In addition to sales, Cascade will also provide service and support. All Cascade-KOOI attachments will be available for order starting May 6.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



