Case Study: Hormann’s New WMS Project with Guardrails for Success

Date/Time Thursday, February 2, 2023 2:00PM Moderator Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Dr. Bill Thomas, Director of IT Applications, Hörmann North America Joe Bui, Senior Account Executive, EPG Thursday, February 2, 2023 2:00PMRoberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingDr. Bill Thomas, Director of IT Applications, Hörmann North AmericaJoe Bui, Senior Account Executive, EPG

As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of doors, Hormann is committed to providing the best quality, value, selection, and service levels. To support rapid growth and standardize systems across multiple acquisitions the business decided to leverage SAP ERP as their global platform.

For phase two, the business decided to tackle the operational side of the business by standardizing on a modern WMS solution which could advance their overall supply chain efficiencies.

As the 7th largest global WMS provider, Hormann selected EPG and its EPG ONE WMS LFS solution to work with its SAP ERP system since EPG had a 90%+ fit solution that was very configurable and had many successes working with their SAP ERP solution.

During the review process of possible solutions, it became clear that the very configurable EPG offering provided Hormann with the best time-to-value through its agile methodology, which was important since the business had little appetite for another long ERP implementation effort.

In this webinar you will learn:

How the Hormann team evaluated various WMS solutions

Why the need for project guardrails become so important

How the business changed its mindset around the concept of “Minimal Viable Product” and an Agile Methodology

What has been the impact at Hormann supply chain and operations

