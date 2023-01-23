MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts

Case Study: Hormann’s New WMS Project with Guardrails for Success

Achieve operational excellence with the EPG One WMS LFS solution and SAP ERP integration. Hormann’s journey to successful supply chain standardization began with EPG's configurable solutions and agility-focused methodology.

Thursday, February 2, 2023 2:00PM
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Dr. Bill Thomas, Director of IT Applications, Hörmann North America
Joe Bui, Senior Account Executive, EPG

As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of doors, Hormann is committed to providing the best quality, value, selection, and service levels. To support rapid growth and standardize systems across multiple acquisitions the business decided to leverage SAP ERP as their global platform.

For phase two, the business decided to tackle the operational side of the business by standardizing on a modern WMS solution which could advance their overall supply chain efficiencies.

As the 7th largest global WMS provider, Hormann selected EPG and its EPG ONE WMS LFS solution to work with its SAP ERP system since EPG had a 90%+ fit solution that was very configurable and had many successes working with their SAP ERP solution.

During the review process of possible solutions, it became clear that the very configurable EPG offering provided Hormann with the best time-to-value through its agile methodology, which was important since the business had little appetite for another long ERP implementation effort.

In this webinar you will learn:

  • How the Hormann team evaluated various WMS solutions
  • Why the need for project guardrails become so important
  • How the business changed its mindset around the concept of “Minimal Viable Product” and an Agile Methodology
  • What has been the impact at Hormann supply chain and operations
