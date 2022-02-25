MMH    Topics 

Cat Lift Trucks returns as official lift truck provider for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

For 18 consecutive years, Cat Lift Trucks and its local dealer Darr Equipment Co, have played a key role in the production of the largest livestock exhibit and rodeo in the world, committing over 100 forklifts to support event logistics.

By

In addition to providing lift trucks to support material handling at the event via its dealer Darr Equipment, Cat Lift Trucks plans to honor their 2022 Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship recipient at the show.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of Cat lift trucks across North, Central and South America, has announced that Cat Lift Trucks will return as the Official Lift Truck Provider for the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For 18 consecutive years, Cat Lift Trucks and its local dealer Darr Equipment Co, have played a critical role in the production of the largest livestock exhibit and rodeo in the world. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo attracts more than 2.5 million visitors and 30,000 exhibitors over a span of three weeks. This year, Cat Lift Trucks has committed to providing over 100 forklifts to keep the show running smoothly, from setup to tear down throughout the 300-acre complex. Darr Equipment’s technicians will also be on-hand throughout the show to provide lift truck operator training and on-site support throughout the rodeo season.

“Our long-standing partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo means a great deal to our company and our employees,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Since 2005, we have proudly supported the show by serving as the Official Lift Truck Provider with our local dealer, Darr Equipment. The work performed behind the scenes, by our forklifts and Darr’s technicians, allows us to help bring together the city of Houston in a meaningful way, while also indirectly helping to provide educational scholarships for deserving kids. It’s a real honor to help give back to our community in this way.”

Texas education has been at the forefront of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s mission since it began in 1932. Cat Lift Trucks plans to honor their 2022 Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship recipient at the show. This year, a deserving Houston-area high school senior will receive a $5,000 Cat Lift Trucks scholarship to go toward their higher education. The Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program was introduced in 2005, and since then, the program has awarded $130,000 in educational assistance to 26 Houston-area students.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will begin on Monday, February 28, and run through Sunday, March 20, 2022.


