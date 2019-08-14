MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

CEMA reports June 2019 booked orders down 60% compared to June 2018

June 2019 shipments decreased by 20.7% when compared to June 2018 sales.

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its June 2019 booked orders decreased 60.1% when compared to June 2018 orders.

June 2019 booked orders when compared to May 2019 booked orders were down 1.8%. June booked orders were down 8.0% for bulk handling equipment and up 1.3% for unit handling equipment when compared to May.

CEMA’s June 2019 billed sales (shipments) decreased by 20.7% when compared to June 2018 sales. June 2019 billed sales when compared to May billed sales were down 17.8%.

June billed sales were down 6.9% for bulk handling equipment and down 21.3% for unit handling equipment when compared to May.


