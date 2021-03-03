MMH    Topics 

CEVA Logistics deploys Berkshire Grey’s robotics solution

Robotic Product Sortation and Identification system gives CEVA the capacity to process more than 5.5 million packages annually at its Vancouver facility

CEVA Logistics and Berkshire Grey are implementing robotic automation systems at CEVA’s Vancouver eCommerce facility to maximize distribution center capacity, optimize throughput, and accelerate fulfillment processes.

CEVA is using Berkshire Grey’s Robotic Product Sortation and Identification (RPSi) system at its Vancouver distribution center to autonomously identify and sort eCommerce packages and parcels, streamlining distribution to 78 Canada Post destinations. The implementation has the capacity to process more than 5.5 million packages annually with minimal operator intervention in a compact 93 square-meter (1,000 square-foot) operating footprint. The RPSi system can handle challenging parcels such as the polybags, tubes, padded mailers, and envelopes that are common in eCommerce shipping. The implementation makes use of Berkshire Grey’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

“CEVA is committed to continuous improvement and innovation across its fulfillment, transportation, and supply chain operations,” said Dominik Dittrich, CEVA’s Executive Vice President of Contract Logistics, North America. “The COVID-19 pandemic exponentially increased the fulfillment volume we needed to process shipments on behalf of our customers around the world. As we move forward, that volume is expected to remain strong. By partnering with Berkshire Grey and investing in its intelligent robotic automation systems, we can better operate our fulfillment facilities 24 hours per day to manage the excess volume, as well as scale our operations when needed.”

Adds Jessica Moran, SVP and General Manager of 3PL and Parcel Businesses at Berkshire Grey: “Berkshire Grey is excited to be a trusted partner to CEVA Logistics and provide the most innovative robotic technologies available today to help optimize their logistics and supply chain operations. Our AI-powered robotic solutions help businesses optimize labor while increasing throughput and capacity in their critical operations to better meet customer expectations.”

The RPSi is powered by AI-enabled robotic picking and placing, linear sort shuttle technology, a pack-to-light user interface, and Berkshire Grey’s auto-identification module. The system uses the company’s proprietary hardware and software to identify, singulate, transport, sort, and store small parcels in specific and re-definable end locations aligned to meet CEVA’s dynamic network sortation needs.


