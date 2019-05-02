CHEP opens container management service center in Mexico

CHEP Automotive & Industrial Solutions announced the grand opening of its new container management service center in Querétaro, Mexico. The new facility’s strategic location in central Mexico, within close proximity of many automotive and industrial suppliers, strengthens CHEP’s ability to support container movements in and out of the region. Greater scale and density of the CHEP network allows faster supply chain movements and more responsiveness to customers’ changing needs.

“Our new location in the heart of Querétaro will allow CHEP to better serve our customers by reducing transport miles and improving local container availability,” said Sharon Gray, Director of Sales, CHEP Automotive & Industrial Solutions North America. “When our customers choose to implement a container pooling program rather than owning or purchasing expendable containers, they often see a significant improvement in their supply chain efficiency. This expansion to our service center network further enhances the value of our circular business model.”

Long distance shipments of components between the United States and Mexico are characteristic of the North American automotive industry. With the CHEP program, suppliers can “ship it and forget it” rather than managing the return transport of empty containers across long distances. Additionally, the sustainable nature of the program enables suppliers to significantly reduce costs and realize environmental benefits when converting their privately owned or expendable packaging to CHEP pooled containers.

“The new Querétaro service center is a key addition to our network of locations we have operating across North America,” added Amelia Otlowski, Senior Director & General Manager of CHEP Automotive & Industrial Solutions and CHEP Pallecon Solutions, North America. “The expansion falls directly in line with the growth plan for our business and customers.”



