Choose the Best Auto ID Technology for Tracking RTIs

Read this white paper to find out the pros and cons of using each technology.

RFID, bar code, GPS… which identification technology is best suited to track RTIs like totes and pallets across the entire manufacturing and logistics supply chain?

There are different tracking technologies with their strengths and weaknesses, but which one is best suited for efficiently managing a fleet of RTIs across the entire process chain? In general, RFID, barcode,
Wi-Fi and GPS technologies are the most commonly used. Since RFID offers a particularly large number of advantages in the management of RTI pools, the technical implementation options are discussed in
particular.

Read this white paper to find out the pros and cons of using each technology. Find out which technology stands out, ensuring your RTIs are always in the right place at the right time and in the right quantity.

This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
