Cimcorp to double headquarters’ size

MMH Staff

May 9, 2018

Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic gantry-based order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, has announced construction plans to expand its production and office facilities at its headquarters in Ulvila, Finland.

The new facilities will be built 91,000 square feet of land, bought by Cimcorp in August 2017, nearly doubling the footprint of its current 100,000-square-foot campus. The expansion will enable the company to accommodate its continuing business growth with greater capacity and efficiency, as well as incorporate new space for research and development.

The current facilities include 62,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing and 40,000 square feet of office space. The expansion will extend the floor area by 85,000 square feet, adding 61,000 square feet for production and 24,000 square feet for offices. With more manufacturing space, Cimcorp can meet growing customer requirements and volume increases with greater production capacity and the ability to manage larger-sized projects. Further, the new, three-floor office building will provide more room as the company continues to grow its team of staff.

Masatoshi Wakabayashi, CEO, Cimcorp Oy, said, “Our decision to expand our Ulvila facilities is a direct result of the substantial business growth that we have seen over the last five years, and the expected continued growth into the future. There has been a sustained increase in orders, and we have continued to invest in product development. This expansion will ensure that we have the capacity and efficiency to continue to meet our customers’ demands and service the rapidly growing global marketplace. This new, larger facility will help us strengthen our position as a leading supplier of automated solutions for the tire and distribution industries.”

Construction will begin during summer 2018, with plans for the facilities to be ready in summer 2019.