MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Clark Material Handling Company announces Raising Hope Campaign’s new “Pink Truck” program

This new paint scheme provides authorized dealers and their customers instant recognition and support for all of the philanthropic activities in which they engage.

By

CLARK Material Handling Company, a top-ten global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, to raise awareness about the 58 agencies around the country supported by CLARK and CLARK dealerships, today announces our “Pink Truck” program where authorized dealers may order any of our new S-Series forklifts with a pink paint scheme.

This new paint scheme provides authorized dealers and their customers instant recognition and support for all of the philanthropic activities in which they engage. And the solid foundation of our SMART STRONG SAFE S-Series design elements – with available in LPG, dual fuel and diesel configurations – delivers a versatile state-of-the-art truck to help manage their material handling needs.

“As we continually serve the communities in which we work, this program visually demonstrates the commitment we have to serve our community,” said Mike Sain, President of Material Handling Inc. “These great pink trucks show everyone that CLARK and CLARK dealers truly believe in supporting and giving-back to our neighbors.”
“As part of our larger philanthropic efforts and activities, these new Pink Trucks allow us to publicly
demonstrate support for our communities through our CLARK Raising Hope program,” commented Scott
Johnson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We believe through the continued good works of CLARK and our authorized dealers – and the visual reminders provided by our Pink S-Series forklifts – we can have an even greater impact on the communities we serve.”


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Clark Material Handling
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources