Clark Material Handling Company announces Raising Hope Campaign’s new “Pink Truck” program

CLARK Material Handling Company, a top-ten global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, to raise awareness about the 58 agencies around the country supported by CLARK and CLARK dealerships, today announces our “Pink Truck” program where authorized dealers may order any of our new S-Series forklifts with a pink paint scheme.

This new paint scheme provides authorized dealers and their customers instant recognition and support for all of the philanthropic activities in which they engage. And the solid foundation of our SMART STRONG SAFE S-Series design elements – with available in LPG, dual fuel and diesel configurations – delivers a versatile state-of-the-art truck to help manage their material handling needs.

“As we continually serve the communities in which we work, this program visually demonstrates the commitment we have to serve our community,” said Mike Sain, President of Material Handling Inc. “These great pink trucks show everyone that CLARK and CLARK dealers truly believe in supporting and giving-back to our neighbors.”

“As part of our larger philanthropic efforts and activities, these new Pink Trucks allow us to publicly

demonstrate support for our communities through our CLARK Raising Hope program,” commented Scott

Johnson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We believe through the continued good works of CLARK and our authorized dealers – and the visual reminders provided by our Pink S-Series forklifts – we can have an even greater impact on the communities we serve.”



