Clark promotes National Forklift Safety Day

Clark Material Handling Company, a global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, as part of its commitment to the material handling industry and in partnership with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) announces support and participation in the upcoming National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) on June 11, 2019.

The importance of forklift operator and pedestrian safety through different stakeholders working together—manufacturers, dealers, employers and employees; as well as, federal and state safety officials—continues to drive the decline in the overall accident rate.

“We know that a safe operator is a trained operator and a trained operator is a safer operator, so we’ll continue to promote it at every opportunity.” said Scott Johnson Industrial Truck Association chairman and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CLARK Material Handling company. “Demand for lift trucks has been very strong over the last five years making the need for continuous awareness for training a must.”

In addition to the Washington DC national activities and those coordinated through the ITA and its member companies, CLARK will also promote a special National Forklift Safety Day at its American headquarters in Lexington Kentucky.

CLARK will host its own NFSD event on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:30AM to 1:00PM and feature forklift driving demonstrations, safety presentations, facility tours, door prizes and a free lunch provided by Smokin’ Jax BBQ at noon, accompanied by a live radio broadcast by 98.1 The Bull.

“The national event in DC, and all other local ITA member company events across the U.S., provide owners and operators, and anyone even casually involved with forklift operation, the opportunity to learn valuable safety skills designed to reduce accidents through safe operation and forklift use,” added Scott Johnson.

“The National Forklift Safety Day program promotes the idea that safety is a shared goal. We are very proud that our ITA member companies and Dealers support this initiative. Each year we look forward to the National event, and in particular, hosting our neighbors and customers at our own local Lexington event,” concluded Scott Johnson.



