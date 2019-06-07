MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Clark promotes National Forklift Safety Day

In addition to the Washington DC national activities and those coordinated through the ITA and its member companies, CLARK will also promote a special National Forklift Safety Day at its American headquarters in Lexington Kentucky.

By

Latest Material Handling News

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
More Lift Trucks

Clark Material Handling Company, a global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, as part of its commitment to the material handling industry and in partnership with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) announces support and participation in the upcoming National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) on June 11, 2019.

The importance of forklift operator and pedestrian safety through different stakeholders working together—manufacturers, dealers, employers and employees; as well as, federal and state safety officials—continues to drive the decline in the overall accident rate.

“We know that a safe operator is a trained operator and a trained operator is a safer operator, so we’ll continue to promote it at every opportunity.” said Scott Johnson Industrial Truck Association chairman and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CLARK Material Handling company. “Demand for lift trucks has been very strong over the last five years making the need for continuous awareness for training a must.”

In addition to the Washington DC national activities and those coordinated through the ITA and its member companies, CLARK will also promote a special National Forklift Safety Day at its American headquarters in Lexington Kentucky.

CLARK will host its own NFSD event on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:30AM to 1:00PM and feature forklift driving demonstrations, safety presentations, facility tours, door prizes and a free lunch provided by Smokin’ Jax BBQ at noon, accompanied by a live radio broadcast by 98.1 The Bull.

“The national event in DC, and all other local ITA member company events across the U.S., provide owners and operators, and anyone even casually involved with forklift operation, the opportunity to learn valuable safety skills designed to reduce accidents through safe operation and forklift use,” added Scott Johnson.

“The National Forklift Safety Day program promotes the idea that safety is a shared goal. We are very proud that our ITA member companies and Dealers support this initiative. Each year we look forward to the National event, and in particular, hosting our neighbors and customers at our own local Lexington event,” concluded Scott Johnson.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Clark Material Handling
Forklifts
Lift Trucks
National Forklift Safety Day
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources