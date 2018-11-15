Control Costs with a Smarter WMS
Many warehouse management systems (WMS) can do the basics like manage receiving and put away, some order picking, handle replenishment, or support radio-frequency picking, but in today’s world, a basic WMS doesn’t deliver the needed edge.
Supply chain operations have never been easy. Managers have always been under pressure to control costs and accurately fill orders.
But in recent years, rising customer expectations around accurate, rapid, e-commerce fulfillment have increased the speed and complexity of order fulfillment to a level that would have been unrecognizable a decade or two ago.
