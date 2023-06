Due to the pandemic, the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA)‘s Annual Meeting will be a virtual event held in mid-March. In an email announcement about the virtual event dates, CEMA stated the virtual meetings and content will be held Friday, March 12, as well as March 15-17, 2021. The event will use the Webex meetings platform, and as with past meetings, CEMA will be providing a presentation by ITR Economics.

For more information, visit CEMA’s website.