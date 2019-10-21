MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

CRAV.ai conference highlights collaborative robots, advanced vision and artificial intelligence

Event to host more than 500 automation experts and and professionals who want to explore how to grow their business with the latest trends and innovations.

By

—will descend on San Jose November 12-13 for the Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision & AI (CRAV.ai) Conference.

Sponsored by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), this conference is ideal for engineers and manufacturers seeking effective ways to reduce cost, improve quality and advance productivity, while increasing flexibility. CRAV.ai is also geared toward experienced users seeking new applications or prospective users trying to determine if robotics, vision and artificial intelligence make sense for their companies. Registration for the conference is open at https://crav.ai.

“The automation industry continues to change and disrupt, with new innovations and new examples of automation solutions helping businesses around the world,” said Jeff Burnstein, president, A3. “This conference in particular brings in some of the most influential minds in the space to share the technologies, trends and actionable insights that will help companies become more competitive. Come learn how to not get left behind in this increasingly automated world.”

In addition to three in-depth tracks featuring dozens of sessions highlighting practical solutions and emerging technologies, the conference will feature the following keynotes:

● Human Augmentation Robots for the Automation Age: An Extraordinary Category of Cobots (Nov. 12, 9:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m.)
Ben Wolff, chairman and CEO, Sarcos Robotics
● Volumetric Technologies for Future Sports Experiences (Nov. 12, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.)
Sankar “Jay” Jayaram, CTO, Intel Sports
● Closing the Perception-Actuation Loop Using Machine Learning: New Perspectives and Strategies (Nov. 13, 9:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m.)
Vincent Vanhoucke, principal scientist and director of robotics, Google
● Present State and Future Directions for Intelligent Vision-Based Collaborative Robots (Nov. 13, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
Henrik Christensen, Qualcomm Chancellor’s Chair in Robot Systems, professor of computer science at UC San Diego and director of the Institute for Contextual Robotic, UC San Diego; and co-founder, Robust.AI.

Last year, CRAV.ai drew more than 500 attendees, including engineers and decision makers from companies like Google, Apple, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Toyota and many more.

The full agenda can be found here: https://crav.ai/agenda. Register at https://crav.ai.


