Crown Equipment celebrates NFSD by emphasizing integrated approach to safety

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, is using this month’s National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), to emphasize the importance of taking a holistic approach to safety that brings a consistent focus on safety management and stresses the important role everyone plays in a safer work environment.

To help inform warehouse, supply chain and safety managers, Crown is releasing a new e-book, “An Integrated Approach to Forklift Safety,” this summer. The first chapter is available now in a new safety and support display in Crown’s virtual trade show, with subsequent chapters being released on the platform in the coming weeks. The e-book looks at the five vital components of an integrated safety approach. These include:

● Equipment design that takes an operator-centric approach.

● Training that extends beyond forklift operators.

● Connectivity that provides more visibility and awareness.

● Optimization that is informed by data analytics.

● Compliance management that controls access and automates processes.

Crown is also uploading additional safety content and information to the Crown virtual trade show. The interactive, 3-D display offers content on a variety of topics, including safety, connectivity, automation and power technology.

Crown will continue supporting the National Forklift Safety Day initiative throughout June with the sharing of safety content on its social media channels and blog.

“Now more than ever, everyone, regardless of their role, has an important part to play in creating and promoting a strong forklift safety culture in the workplace,” said Jim Mozer, senior vice president, Crown Equipment. “We hope that our new safety e-book, as well as other safety content, will serve as a valuable resource to help companies establish best practices in their unique, ever-changing work environments.”

Mozer and other Crown employees will virtually attend this year’s National Forklift Safety Day event, which was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we may be unable to physically convene in Washington, D.C. for this year’s National Forklift Safety Day, we are still just as committed to supporting this important initiative and join the industry in promoting safer working environments,” Mozer continued.

For more than 60 years, the ITA has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking.

For resources to help promote a culture of safety, including a product safety feature guide, visit Crown’s safety page. For a full listing of Crown’s training programs, visit the training section of crown.com or contact a local Crown retail location.



