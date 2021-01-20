CSCMP President & CEO Rick Blasgen announces retirement

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) announced today that President & CEO Rick Blasgen has decided to retire from CSCMP in March of 2021. Blasgen dedicated his life to the membership of CSCMP and its staff for the past 15 years.

CSCMP also has named Mark Baxa, previous Chairman of the CSCMP Board and current President & CEO of FerniaCreek Global Supply Chain Consulting Group as interim CEO for the organization. Blasgen will remain in his role and oversee the transition until March 5, 2021. Baxa, in conjunction with the current CSCMP leadership team, will oversee CSCMP’s operations and engage with the Board of Directors on a regular basis until a permanent successor to Blasgen is named.



“Rick is more than a professional peer. He is our friend,” said Baxa. “And although we understand and support him in his decision to retire, it is with mixed emotions. We are happy for him in reaching this career milestone, but we will miss having him in this role. So, on behalf of a grateful organization, I know you will all join me in thanking Rick for his leadership, strategic contribution, and devotion to CSCMP. But above all, his friendship. Rick also built a strong management team and as a result, has positioned the association to continue to evolve with the supply chain profession and our members.”



“The Board of Directors is confident that the CSCMP leadership team, with Mark Baxa’s guidance, will continue with our growth strategy and position CSCMP as the preeminent professional association for the global supply chain community,” stated Brian Gibson, CSCMP’s Chairman of the Board. “When we begin a comprehensive search for a new leader later this year, we will seek input from the CSCMP member community, staff members, and the Board.”



“It has been an honor and privilege leading CSCMP for the last fifteen years,” Blasgen said. “I am enormously proud of the staff, management team and dedicated volunteers, we have accomplished so much together. CSCMP’s future is extremely promising and I look forward to a smooth transition.”

CSCMP plans to thank Blasgen for his contributions to the supply chain profession at the upcoming September’s EDGE Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.





