Datalogic’s range of new products include hand held with autofocus

Datalogic (Booth S3931), a provider of automatic data capture and industrial process automation unveiled multiple innovations at ProMat, spanning a range of new products including the PowerScan 95X1 Auto Range (AR) Series, an industrial hand held scanner with extra-long range scanning capabilities on 1D/2D barcodes.

The PowerScan 9500 AR reader has a powerful autofocus system that allows the scanner to read from a short distance of 15 cm / 6 in to a distance of more than 20 m / 65 ft with a fast focus adjustment, allowing the operator to move easily from a closeup barcode to a barcode at the top of a warehouse rack.

During a Wednesday booth visit, Mark Cohen, Americas VP, Transportation and Logistics for Datalogic, explained the company’s innovations span a broad range of fixed mount and hand held products that make people and automated systems more effective.

“Datalogic’s value model is extensive and includes bar code readers for sorting parcels on high-speed conveyors, as well as handheld bar code scanners and mobile terminals used in warehouses and delivery operations,” said Cohen.

Other products highlighted were the Falcon X4 Portable Data Terminal, the Memor 10 Android-based smart phone, the Rhino Ultra-Rugged Vehicle Mount Terminal, and the upcoming Taskbook tablet.



