MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Data Capture

Datalogic’s range of new products include hand held with autofocus

Company unveils innovations spanning a broad range of fixed mount and hand held products to make people and automated systems more effective.

By

Datalogic (Booth S3931), a provider of automatic data capture and industrial process automation unveiled multiple innovations at ProMat, spanning a range of new products including the PowerScan 95X1 Auto Range (AR) Series, an industrial hand held scanner with extra-long range scanning capabilities on 1D/2D barcodes.

The PowerScan 9500 AR reader has a powerful autofocus system that allows the scanner to read from a short distance of 15 cm / 6 in to a distance of more than 20 m / 65 ft with a fast focus adjustment, allowing the operator to move easily from a closeup barcode to a barcode at the top of a warehouse rack.

During a Wednesday booth visit, Mark Cohen, Americas VP, Transportation and Logistics for Datalogic, explained the company’s innovations span a broad range of fixed mount and hand held products that make people and automated systems more effective.

“Datalogic’s value model is extensive and includes bar code readers for sorting parcels on high-speed conveyors, as well as handheld bar code scanners and mobile terminals used in warehouses and delivery operations,” said Cohen.

Other products highlighted were the Falcon X4 Portable Data Terminal, the Memor 10 Android-based smart phone, the Rhino Ultra-Rugged Vehicle Mount Terminal, and the upcoming Taskbook tablet.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Data Capture
Events
ProMat
Automatic Data Capture
Datalogic
Mobile
Mobile Computing
ProMat
Warehouses
   All topics

Data Capture News & Resources

AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
Barcoding, Inc., acquires AGV provider FRED Automation
The data capture evolution
MHPN - Material Handling 24/7: Readers’ Choice Products of the Year 2021 Winners
Top 20 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Suppliers 2021
More Data Capture

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources