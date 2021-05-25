MMH    Topics     News

Delta-Q Technologies launches battery compatibility program

New partner program, “Charged by Delta-Q,” facilitates innovation and collaboration among the electric battery, charging and equipment sectors

By

Latest Material Handling News

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
More News

Delta-Q Technologies has announced the launch of its new partner program, “Charged by Delta-Q” to provide battery and battery management system (BMS) manufacturers with the tools, brand association and access to pursue new opportunities with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The program allows battery partners to combine marketing efforts with Delta-Q and offers global OEMs access to a curated network of existing and compatible battery and charging solutions.

“Delta-Q’s compatibility program is an exciting opportunity for us to build our brand, establish deeper trust with customers, and grow our business,” said Lloyd Gomm, VP of Business Development with Delta-Q. “By signifying our compatibility with our battery partners, we’re able to expand our reach and showcase the true quality and reliability of our solutions to OEMs.”

The compatibility program was created to give OEMs confidence that the battery and charger combination will provide their electric products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximum uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view tested algorithms and integrations with Delta-Q’s chargers and variety of batteries.

As part of the program, battery partners receive a “Charged by Delta-Q” marking for use on their products, packaging and marketing materials, which they can utilize as they look to grow their revenue streams and target new industries or regions that Delta-Q currently operates in. The logo signifies to OEMs that the battery or BMS was iteratively tested and validated with Delta-Q’s chargers and by its team of engineers. In addition, the program will allow the aftermarket to look for the “Charged by Delta-Q” mark on a battery or BMS during the replacement process.

“This program is an important milestone as we look to advance engagement and collaboration across manufacturers in the electric drive vehicle and industrial equipment sectors,” said Steve Blaine, Co-CEO and EVP of Engineering and Quality with Delta-Q. “Our compatibility program aims to help our battery partners leverage Delta-Q’s brand and global footprint to drive their business forward and enter new markets. We’re thrilled about the potential of this program and eager to see the innovations that result.”

Participating manufacturers will be included in a comprehensive table of product types on Delta-Q’s website. More about the program can be found here.


Article Topics

News
Battery Charger
Delta-Q
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources