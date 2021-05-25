Delta-Q Technologies launches battery compatibility program

Delta-Q Technologies has announced the launch of its new partner program, “Charged by Delta-Q” to provide battery and battery management system (BMS) manufacturers with the tools, brand association and access to pursue new opportunities with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The program allows battery partners to combine marketing efforts with Delta-Q and offers global OEMs access to a curated network of existing and compatible battery and charging solutions.

“Delta-Q’s compatibility program is an exciting opportunity for us to build our brand, establish deeper trust with customers, and grow our business,” said Lloyd Gomm, VP of Business Development with Delta-Q. “By signifying our compatibility with our battery partners, we’re able to expand our reach and showcase the true quality and reliability of our solutions to OEMs.”

The compatibility program was created to give OEMs confidence that the battery and charger combination will provide their electric products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximum uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view tested algorithms and integrations with Delta-Q’s chargers and variety of batteries.

As part of the program, battery partners receive a “Charged by Delta-Q” marking for use on their products, packaging and marketing materials, which they can utilize as they look to grow their revenue streams and target new industries or regions that Delta-Q currently operates in. The logo signifies to OEMs that the battery or BMS was iteratively tested and validated with Delta-Q’s chargers and by its team of engineers. In addition, the program will allow the aftermarket to look for the “Charged by Delta-Q” mark on a battery or BMS during the replacement process.

“This program is an important milestone as we look to advance engagement and collaboration across manufacturers in the electric drive vehicle and industrial equipment sectors,” said Steve Blaine, Co-CEO and EVP of Engineering and Quality with Delta-Q. “Our compatibility program aims to help our battery partners leverage Delta-Q’s brand and global footprint to drive their business forward and enter new markets. We’re thrilled about the potential of this program and eager to see the innovations that result.”

Participating manufacturers will be included in a comprehensive table of product types on Delta-Q’s website. More about the program can be found here.



