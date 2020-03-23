Delta-Q Technologies to remain operational and delivering chargers

A letter to our customers, partners, and suppliers,

COVID-19 UPDATE: Delta-Q Technologies is operational and delivering chargers

During this difficult time, we want to update you on initiatives Delta-Q has implemented in response to the COVID-19 virus.

We are no longer holding face-to-face meetings with external parties such as customers, partners or suppliers. Instead, we have shifted to various forms of electronic communication like Skype, webinar, email, and telephone. Our sales and customer service teams continue to remain available to you.

In compliance with travel advisories and the safety of our staff, our employees will not be traveling until further notice. As a result, we are unable to offer plant audits, on-site technical training, or in-person business review meetings during this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, most of our employees are now working from home offices until further notice. Exceptions have been made for our essential employees responsible for our shipping and receiving.

Delta-Q is fully operational, and our plant is operating at close to 100% capacity. At this time, our entire workforce is healthy, and we have no protracted product availability issues.

We will continue to keep you updated as things evolve, but we can assure you that we are striving to provide the high level of customer support you have grown to expect from Delta-Q.

In partnership with you, we hope to navigate these difficult times with shared responsibility and a positive future outlook. Thank you and take care during these trying times.



