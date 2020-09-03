MMH    Topics 

Dematic aims to fill 1,000 new jobs in North America by year’s end

Citing steady increase in demand for its solutions and services, warehouse automation provider especially seeks control systems engineers, software developers, and installation pros.

By

Warehouse automation solutions provider Dematic announced Sept. 2 substantial hiring plans through year’s end, with stated intent to hire 1,000 new workers for full-time, student and contract roles throughout North America. There are a wide variety of positions, but especially for:

  • control systems engineers,
  • software developers,
  • installation mechanics, electricians and managers.

Dematic is a pioneer in intelligent, automated solutions that improve speed and efficiency throughout manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments in North America and around the world. Despite the volatile economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dematic has experienced a steady increase in demand for its solutions and services.

In fact, since the start of 2020, Dematic and its partner companies have hired 3,378 employees and contract workers for operations around the world, with 2,041 in North America alone. Most have been full-time roles with competitive pay and benefits in engineering, information technology (IT), manufacturing, installation, marketing and communications, software development and many other departments.

The majority of open positions are available at targeted locations — Atlanta, Dallas and Rochester, N.Y.. though there are hundreds of additional opportunities located across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to a company press release. Information on Dematic careers can be found at dematicjobs.com.

“We find ourselves in the fortunate position of being a go-to source for customers needing to solve their immediate challenges and wanting to prepare for future challenges,” said Michele Longo, SVP, Human Resources at Dematic. “This is no one-time event. We have been expecting — and preparing for — significant growth for quite some time. The pandemic has certainly accelerated this, but it absolutely fits into our plans to grow our team, build on a culture of constant innovation and power the future of commerce.”


Article Topics

News
Dematic
Jobs
Warehouse Control Systems
Warehouse Execution Software
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources