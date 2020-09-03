Dematic aims to fill 1,000 new jobs in North America by year’s end

Warehouse automation solutions provider Dematic announced Sept. 2 substantial hiring plans through year’s end, with stated intent to hire 1,000 new workers for full-time, student and contract roles throughout North America. There are a wide variety of positions, but especially for:

control systems engineers,

software developers,

installation mechanics, electricians and managers.

Dematic is a pioneer in intelligent, automated solutions that improve speed and efficiency throughout manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments in North America and around the world. Despite the volatile economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dematic has experienced a steady increase in demand for its solutions and services.

In fact, since the start of 2020, Dematic and its partner companies have hired 3,378 employees and contract workers for operations around the world, with 2,041 in North America alone. Most have been full-time roles with competitive pay and benefits in engineering, information technology (IT), manufacturing, installation, marketing and communications, software development and many other departments.

The majority of open positions are available at targeted locations — Atlanta, Dallas and Rochester, N.Y.. though there are hundreds of additional opportunities located across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to a company press release. Information on Dematic careers can be found at dematicjobs.com.

“We find ourselves in the fortunate position of being a go-to source for customers needing to solve their immediate challenges and wanting to prepare for future challenges,” said Michele Longo, SVP, Human Resources at Dematic. “This is no one-time event. We have been expecting — and preparing for — significant growth for quite some time. The pandemic has certainly accelerated this, but it absolutely fits into our plans to grow our team, build on a culture of constant innovation and power the future of commerce.”



