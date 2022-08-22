Dematic and Dexterity partner to deploy full-task robotics

Today, Dematic announced a strategic partnership with warehouse robotics provider, Dexterity, to offer full-task robotics as part of Dematic intelligent automation solutions. This marks the next step in a beneficial relationship in which Dematic will sell and deploy Dexterity robotics globally and facilitate Dexterity’s entry into the European market, Dematic explained.

Retailers and distributors around the globe are currently looking to automation to meet their most pressing business needs, Dematic added. By combining trusted expertise in advanced supply chain solutions with premier robotics technology, the Dematic/Dexterity partnership will provide fully integrated, autonomous and scalable solutions to the market. Dematic will deploy robotic systems already contracted with Dexterity’s consumer goods manufacturing, retail, and parcel customers as well as sell and deploy Dexterity solutions within its own warehouse, distribution, and order fulfillment customers over the next several years.

Dexterity’s SaaS-based robotic intelligence platform turns standard industrial robotic arms into full-task robots with a sense of touch, vision, and the ability to learn and multitask, the partners added. Full-task robots solve some of the most difficult operational challenges, including creating mixed-SKU pallets, singulating and inducting items, and fulfilling orders. To date, over 37 million goods have been picked by Dexterity robots in warehouses across the United States contributing to the refined algorithms and advanced machine learning (ML) that have enabled efficiencies in labor, material flow and system efficiency.

Dematic and Dexterity will work together to deliver and support modular solutions — from initiation and planning to execution and live operations.

“Our growing partnership with Dexterity is yet another example of Dematic taking the necessary steps to continue to be a software and technology leader,” said Hasan Dandashly, President, Dematic, KION Group Executive Board Member. “As a leader, we provide our customers with the intelligent solutions they require for success, and fully integrated robotic solutions fit hand-in-glove with that.”

“Dexterity-powered robots have increased the market demand for flexible automation that can operate in existing workflows and infrastructure,” added Dexterity CEO Samir Menon. “Partnering with an industry leader like Dematic will accelerate Dexterity customers deploying robots and greatly expand the global reach of Dexterity robots.”

“Dematic has been at the forefront of driving new technology adoption for more than 200 years. The supply chain of tomorrow calls for holistically integrated robots that see, touch, and reason, helping our customers scale their operations like never before,” said Dean Priebe, Dematic’s Senior Director of the Robotics Center of Excellence. “We’re excited to add Dexterity to our portfolio of partners to enhance customer supply chains with this transformative and differentiated new technology.”

The first Dematic-deployed Dexterity robot system is scheduled to be deployed in Q4 2022.



