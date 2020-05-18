MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Dematic helps grocer respond to Covid-19 with software that enables social distancing

Dematic developed a dedicated software update for a leading grocery customer, empowering them to continue addressing online demand surges while ensuring critical safety measures for its front-line workers.

By

Demand for online grocery has reached unprecedented heights due to COVID-19 as people everywhere adhere to social distancing and shelter-in-place directives, with e-grocery site visits up 146% from just February to March 2020. In direct response, Dematic quickly developed a dedicated software update for a leading grocery customer, empowering them to continue addressing online demand surges while ensuring critical safety measures for its front-line workers.

The software update was developed by software engineers from Digital Applications International Limited (DAI) ― a UK-based company acquired by Dematic in February 2020 that specializes in logistics software solutions. It took the team only a day to create the update and less than three days to implement it across the grocer’s entire network.

“Dematic has always been focused on helping our customers respond quickly to critical business challenges ― it’s at the core of what we do,” said Hasan Dandashly, CEO, Dematic. “Now, given the coronavirus pandemic, it’s even more critical. Our customers’ employees are no longer simply order pickers, grocery retail workers and cashiers, but front-line workers. It is our duty as a business partner to provide creative solutions that make order fulfillment not just easier and faster but safer. This quick software update is the most recent example of how we take this role seriously with each project and with every customer.”

Here’s how the update works: When a picker is assigned an order, the software indicates the aisles that contain the items. This is standard. But now the software also indicates when aisles are already occupied so the picker can move quickly to an open aisle, which helps ensure proper social distances. In addition to employee safety, the update also improves efficiency with pickers no longer having to wait for aisles to clear.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
COVID-19
Dematic
Food and Beverage
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

