Dematic introduces its first-ever virtual, Global Material Handling & Logistics Conference

Dematic's MHLC online event will be October 27–29, with information on supply chain challenges and how AI, machine learning, big data and robotics are transforming retail and logistics operations

By

Dematic will host its Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC), October 27–29, and for the first time in its 35-year history it will be entirely online and available globally.
MHLC has consistently been a signature event for supply chain education and information.

This year the theme is Future Forward, with insightful educational seminars, keynotes, roundtables and networking opportunities for organizations and individuals looking to stretch their imaginations and plan for future success.

The three-day virtual event will be jam-packed with presentations, discussions and resources that will:

  • Address merging and traditional supply chain challenges.
  • Show how to reach new heights in an uncertain business environment.
  • Reveal how AI, machine learning, big data and robotics are transforming retail and logistics operations.

Scheduled speakers include Founder and CEO of Stellar Capacity and Young Global Leader at World Economic Forum, Claudia Olsson, former Alibaba executive Porter Erisman, Iron Maiden leader singer Bruce Dickinson and Formula-1 driver & 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard.

“Future Forward is a method and a mindset for supply chain professionals to take on the unanticipated disruptions of 2020,” said Hasan Dandashly, President and CEO, Dematic. “By bringing MHLC onto a virtual platform and inviting global participation, we hope to empower attendees with the insights, strategies and innovations that will propel them to future success.”
MHLC 2020 has been designed specifically for supply chain and logistics professionals who want to achieve more — both for their businesses and for themselves — all organized into four themed tracks:

  • Reset: Maintaining relative balance between supply and demand without sacrificing profitability or customer satisfaction.
  • Shift: Knowing when to make the quick pivots that can make or break your business.
  • Disrupt: Recognizing the software and technology trends that are transforming commerce.
  • Transform: Continuously reframing problems, reassessing options, restructuring operations.

For more information and to register, please visit mhlc.com.


