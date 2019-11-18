MMH    Topics     Equipment    Rack

Denali Ingredients expands with pushback rack

The rack has offered the food manufacturer durability and high-density storage.

By

Founded in 2006, Denali Ingredients serves the dairy, ice cream, bakery and food service industries as a leading supplier of chocolate coatings, fudge sauces, powders, fruit varieties, stabilizers, extruded products, flakes and other ingredients. The manufacturer also services the ever-growing gluten-free, organic and non-GMO ingredient markets.

With ingredients in such high demand, Denali experienced rapid growth, as it opened a second plant in 2009 and a third in 2018. To accommodate its expanding business, Denali used outside warehousing services that decreased the processing time.

However, Jon Manegold, warehouse manager, and Robb Hinn, vice president of operations, knew exactly what they needed to do: create a new space internally for dry storage, cold storage and freezer storage. This space, in particular, would allow them to maintain their customer focus on providing the quickest lead time in the industry (at 15 days)—and position themselves for continuous growth.

To achieve these goals, Denali partnered with Wisconsin Lift Truck, whose consultants stepped in to offer advice on a winning solution (which included a pushback rack) that brought their vision to life. Specifically, the pushback rack offered Denali the high-density storage it needed. To load, pallets are placed with a forklift on nested carts that ride on inclined rails. Each pallet is then pushed back by the next pallet loaded, thus exposing the next cart.

For unloading, the front pallet is removed, allowing other carts to roll gently to the front. Because the facility has 2,400 pallet positions, it needed something robust—the pushback rack provided the quality and durability the project required.

Denali also purchased a stand-up electric counterbalanced forklift to work with the pushback rack.

“Not only were ergonomics [of the lift truck] important, but we needed a narrow aisle forklift, due to the rack design we had chosen, and we wanted a brand of narrow aisle forklifts [that] was quality built and reliable,” says Manegold.

As a result of these purchases, Denali is now poised for future growth.

SteelKing


(800) 826-0203


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Rack
Casebook
Rack
Steel King
Storage Solutions
   All topics

Rack News & Resources

Getting warehouse rack systems right
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
Material handling integrator takes on established industrial rack repair line
Best practices in rack safety
RAMGuard demonstrates rack column protection capabilities
Steel King presents NexCaliber Structures
Hannibal Industries discusses its growth due to e-commerce
More Rack

Latest in Materials Handling

Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources