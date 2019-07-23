Descartes acquires STEPcom

Descartes has acquired STEPcom, a leading business-to-business (B2B) supply chain integration network based in Switzerland.

STEPcom has connected trading partners to its B2B network for more than 15 years, helping supply chain participants connect, collaborate and exchange electronic data. A community of more than 600 customers leverage the STEPcom suite of solutions to automate supply chain processes and streamline a wide array of complex, mission-critical documents found in typical procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes.

Descartes’ strategy is focused on growing and operating the most complete and interoperable global Logistics Technology Platform. The acquisition advances Descartes’ strategic objective to strengthen its global presence and leadership position and:

● Expands Descartes’ network reach and concentration, and improves supplier enablement in the Swiss market;

● Strengthens Descartes’ B2B application footprint with additional tools for data pool synchronization, product information management and vendor managed inventory;

● Expands Descartes’ community in Switzerland with more 600 additional customers; and

● Presents additional opportunities to collect logistics & supply chain data content earlier in the business process (PO to Dock Door).

Descartes’ Global Logistics Network (GLN) is the foundation on which the applications and community are built. The GLN provides community members the flexibility to easily connect and collaborate with global trading partners. The STEPcom acquisition expands the reach and concentration of the GLN and improves supplier enablement in the Swiss market.

Descartes’ product strategy is focused on expanding its logistics application functional footprint to provide its customers with the most comprehensive logistics management solutions in the industry. The STEPcom acquisition strengthens Descartes’ B2B application footprint with additional tools for data pool synchronization, product information management and vendor managed inventory.

Descartes’ leading platform combines regulatory trade data and logistics trade data to improve market research, reduce the risk of transacting with denied or restricted parties, perform shipment classification and valuation to minimize duty spend, and improve shipment planning and execution. The STEPcom acquisition presents additional opportunities to collect logistics & supply chain data content earlier in the business process (PO to Dock Door).

About STEPcom

