Diversify Your 3PL Warehouse for Ecommerce

Date/Time Thursday, April 30, 2020 2:00PM Moderator Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Russell Carlson, Senior Implementation Consultant, 3PL Central Thursday, April 30, 2020 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingRussell Carlson, Senior Implementation Consultant, 3PL Central

In today’s changing landscape for third-party logistics warehouses, the ability to evolve is more important than ever. One of the best ways to meet this challenge is to shift from traditional B2B fulfillment to ecommerce workflows.

With more than 2 billion digital buyers worldwide, and the total global retail ecommerce sales estimated to reach $4.13 trillion this year, warehouses looking to adapt will be able to continue to help their customers meet the growing demands of online buyers.

In this webinar, you will learn the best practices used by 3PLs looking to make the move to ecommerce or how to enhance their ecommerce operations.

You will learn:

Why are 3PLs considering ecommerce to grow their business?

What are warehouses doing to make this transition?

How does this help future growth opportunities?

