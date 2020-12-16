MMH    Topics 

Diversis announces sale of cloud supply chain software provider ArrowStream

ArrowStream's solutions connect over 250 restaurant chains, 1,000 distributor locations and 8,000 suppliers on a single platform

Diversis Capital, a Los Angeles-based buy-out firm focused on software and technology-enabled organizations, today announced the sale of ArrowStream, Inc. (“ArrowStream”), a cloud-based provider ofsupply chain management software for the foodservice industry, to Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”), a private equity firm focused on investments in growth-oriented, middle market companies.

“We appreciate all the guidance and investment that Diversis has provided us over these past few years,” said Jeff Dorr, President of ArrowStream. “Diversis shared our vision to transform supply chain visibility for the foodservice sector and we are very excited to continue that mission with another exceptional financial partner in Tailwind Capital.”

Diversis acquired ArrowStream in 2017 from the founding family and during its ownership worked collaboratively with ArrowStream’s management to invest in the company’s technology platform to enhance its functionality and broaden its presence in the foodservice industry. They also helped to strengthen the management team and expand sales and marketing programs. ArrowStream’s recurring revenues organically tripled during Diversis’s ownership.

ArrowStream’s supply chain solutions connect over 250 restaurant chains, 1,000 distributor locations and 8,000 suppliers on a single platform, and include well-known brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Shake Shack, Wendy’s, Inspire Brands, QDOBA Mexican Eats, and Subway, among others.

“We were fortunate to partner with an exceptional management team at ArrowStream a few years ago,” said Kevin Ma, Managing Partner at Diversis. “When Diversis first invested in the company, we saw a mission-critical platform that was transforming supply chain visibility within the foodservice sector, an area that is becoming more critical with each passing day. We couldn’t be more proud to have helped this team evolve into the high growth, market leading innovator it is today.”

ArrowStream was advised by Lincoln International LLC as financial advisor and O’Melveny & Myers LLP as legal counsel.


