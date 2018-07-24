Dorner’s becomes ISO 9001:2015 certified

ISO 9001:2015 is the latest quality management standard that helps businesses and organizations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction.

Equipment in the News

EnerSys delivers its 30,000th NexSys battery
Pack Expo: Winners crowned in Inaugural Technology Excellence Awards
ProMat details announced
Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics to deliver autonomous mobile robots to DCs
Cobot rings bell at New York Stock Exchange
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

See What Hydrogen Power Can Do for Your Lift Trucks
Hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks can turn “what if” into tangible benefits for your operation
All Resources
By ·

Dorner has completed the necessary auditing steps and has announced its Hartland, Wisc., location is now ISO 9001:2015 certified as of May 31, 2018.

ISO 9001:2015 is the latest quality management standard that helps businesses and organizations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. This standard is designed to meet the needs of today’s business world by focusing on risk-based thinking to achieve a coherent foundation for growth and sustained success. Companies that are ISO 9001:2015 certified place greater emphasis on leadership engagement and help address organizational risks and opportunities in a structured manner.

“We have worked extremely hard to offer our customers the best conveyor systems on the market today, and continually achieving that goal means adhering to a standard that’s pervasive throughout all aspects of Dorner,” said Terry Schadeberg, president and CEO, Dorner. “Becoming ISO 9001:2015 certified represents to our customers that we’re focused on exceeding that standard for continuous improvement. Our customers can have the utmost faith and confidence in the people and products from Dorner.”

Dorner has a global workforce of more than 400 and brings a diverse conveyor automation product line and extensive application knowledge to industries around the world. In addition to its Hartland facility, Dorner has manufacturing facilities in Germany, Malaysia and Mexico, and a sales and engineering office in Canada.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Conveyors · Dorner Manufacturing · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
The Role Cloud ERP Technology Plays in Supply Chain Automation
In this whitepaper, we’ll examine emerging trends and best practices in supply chain automation, as well as explore how advancements in business technologies—especially Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software—are helping manufacturers and distributors become faster and more productive.
Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...

Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Partner Links