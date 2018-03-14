Duravant acquires QC Industries

MMH Staff

March 14, 2018

Duravant, a global engineered equipment manufacturer serving the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired QC Industries, a conveyor systems manufacturer headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The investment extends Duravant’s material handling product portfolio with in-process conveying solutions and strengthens the company’s integration and automation capabilities.

QC Industries has designed and manufactured conveyor systems for more than 35 years and is acclaimed for driving design and performance innovations in low-profile conveyance products. The product portfolio includes belt conveyor systems for automation, sanitary, and industrial applications and includes a broad range of standard quick-ship models through highly custom solutions that are easily integrated as part of an OEM offering or completely automated line. QC Industries also offers an online configuration system that utilizes an intelligent virtual assistant to guide customers through selecting and designing a conveyor solution.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire QC Industries team to the Duravant family,” said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “QC Industries has done an incredible job of establishing itself as an innovative leader of manufactured conveyors and is extremely well-respected in the marketplace. We look forward to supporting QC Industries’ focus on developing long-term relationships with its existing customers, while connecting them to new customer through our other operating companies.”

David Dornbach, CEO of QC Industries, said, “Our team is very excited about becoming part of the Duravant family. This partnership will allow us access to broader resources that will help us accelerate our commitment to delivering innovative products and customer-centric solutions to our global customer base.”

“Our partnership with QC Industries extends our overall solutions offering across our processing, packaging and material handling sectors,” Kachmer said. “Duravant has experienced tremendous growth in recent years by developing an evolving set of value-added solutions for our customers. QC Industries will certainly accelerate our efforts.”

QC Industries serves end customers as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and integrators across a wide array of industries and applications. QC Industries’ products are designed to easily integrate as part of assembly or packaging lines, marking and coding machinery, and semi and fully automatic robotic systems.