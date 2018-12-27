Duravant acquires Wulftec
Global provider of automation solutions for food processing, packaging and material handling sectors acquires leading provider of end-of-line packaging automation solutions.
Duravant in the NewsDuravant acquires Wulftec Duravant acquires Key Technology Duravant acquires QC Industries Duravant acquires Ohlson Packaging Duravant acquires Arpac More Duravant News
Warehouse ResourceThe Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
The Maillis Group, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital LLC, and a leading global manufacturer of end-of-line packaging equipment, has sold Wulftec International to Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.
Wulftec is a market-leading provider of end-of-line packaging automation solutions in North America. Wulftec leverages decades of engineering expertise to deliver highly customized and scalable solutions that address the most complex end-of-line packaging challenges across a diversified customer base. Founded in 1990, Wulftec is located in Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec.
Wolfgang Biedermann, managing director of H.I.G. Europe, commented: “Wulftec is the leader in the end-of-line packaging automation market with a truly compelling value proposition. The capability to deliver highly value-added solutions, and to provide around-the-clock customer service with a best in class technical support team are unmatched in the industry. Since our acquisition of Maillis, we have significantly invested into Wulftec’s expansion and management has done an outstanding job to drive the company’s strong growth trajectory.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Duravant · Packaging · Wulftec · ·
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution 2018 Top 20 warehouses View More From this Issue