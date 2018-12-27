Duravant acquires Wulftec

MMH Staff

December 27, 2018

The Maillis Group, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital LLC, and a leading global manufacturer of end-of-line packaging equipment, has sold Wulftec International to Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

Wulftec is a market-leading provider of end-of-line packaging automation solutions in North America. Wulftec leverages decades of engineering expertise to deliver highly customized and scalable solutions that address the most complex end-of-line packaging challenges across a diversified customer base. Founded in 1990, Wulftec is located in Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec.

Wolfgang Biedermann, managing director of H.I.G. Europe, commented: “Wulftec is the leader in the end-of-line packaging automation market with a truly compelling value proposition. The capability to deliver highly value-added solutions, and to provide around-the-clock customer service with a best in class technical support team are unmatched in the industry. Since our acquisition of Maillis, we have significantly invested into Wulftec’s expansion and management has done an outstanding job to drive the company’s strong growth trajectory.”