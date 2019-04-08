Dynamic storage and retrieval solutions at Kardex Remstar

For operations seeking upgrades or new automation solutions, Kardex Remstar (Booth S3631) highlighted its cost-effective, dynamic storage and retrieval solutions. Included are the new LR 35 Vertical Buffer Module and the Shuttle XP Vertical Lift Module (VLM).

“The LR 35 goods-to-person bin handling solution is ideal for single-part or small-volume orders,” explained Chelsea Tarr, content marketing specialist. “It consists of a shelf system with automatic bin handling, picking stations and logistics software, and delivers totes directly to the operator with minimal wait time.”

That functionality, Tarr noted, boosts picking performance while minimizing energy usage and floor space.

Also on display, the Shuttle XP VLM with pick-to-light and Power Pick Global inventory management software leverages vertical space to free up 85% of floor space, she said. Further, the company offered live demos of its new Remote Support platform, with both diagnostics and analytics functionality to increase uptime.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.






