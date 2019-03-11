MMH    Topics     Warehouse

E-commerce study reveals disconnect between customer experience and supply chain teams

Both groups agree on common metrics like cost to serve, ship-to-delivery times and order-to-ship time, but disagree on usage of available resources.

By

Convey, Inc., a leading provider of delivery experience management software, has announced the results of a study on eCommerce parcel delivery goals and challenges.

The study reveals that while eCommerce customer experience and supply chain teams are aligned on key strategies and metrics to improve order delivery outcomes, they are disconnected on the plans and tools to achieve their goals.

Conducted in partnership with Worldwide Business Research (WBR), the study surveyed customer experience (CX) and supply chain professionals (SC) at 150 eCommerce companies in the U.S. and Canada with more than $25 million in annual online revenue.

Alignment on priorities and metrics

SC management and CX teams universally agree on the top delivery priorities and how progress is measured. Results revealed:

  • 48% would like to reduce “Where Is My Order” (WISMO) calls
  • 87% want improved access to delivery analytics
  • 84% want improved in-transit shipment visibility
  • 81% would like to improve the customer returns experience
  • Both groups also agree on metrics for analyzing the customer delivery experience. The most common metrics included the cost to serve (78%), ship to delivery times (68%), order-to-ship time (60%) and Net Promoter Score (53%).

Disconnected teams and lack of plans risk customer experience

When asked how they identify various in-transit issues, the majority of customer experience teams believe their company has access to software that provides visibility, while supply chain teams are 45% more likely to rely on spreadsheets and manual processes.

When asked whether or not they have a plan to address delivery challenges, supply chain respondents are 48% less likely to have a plan to solve the issue.

Despite a common commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience, there appear to be cross-team misperceptions about the resources available to achieve those common goals, giving SC and CX professionals a false sense of confidence.

“The study highlights an important disconnect between supply chain and customer experience teams that must be addressed as brands make strategic investments in delivery experience,” said Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, chief marketing officer at Convey, Inc. “While both groups strongly agree on the top delivery priorities, unfortunately, when it comes to execution against these goals they have vastly different impressions of what tools and processes are available to tackle the problem.”

Delivery experience management enables teams to take action in a streamlined and consistent way, simplifying communication between brands, carriers and customers for systematic improvement.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
E-commerce
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources