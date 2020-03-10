ELOKON displays its ELOprotect

MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

This week, ELOKON (Booth 2929) is presenting one of its flagship solutions: ELOprotect.

A fully automatic pedestrian detection and collision warning system for very narrow aisle (VNA) industrial trucks, ELOprotect uses innovative vehicle-to-vehicle anti-collision technology, using intelligent laser scanners. Through this technology, the system is automatically activated whenever industrial trucks enter aisles, and if people, forklifts and obstacles are detected, it will release a warning, so that the user’s vehicle can quickly come to a complete halt.

In turn, two or more industrial trucks can now operate safely in a VNA at the same time. And, forklift operations can be conducted at a faster speed, as operators also abide by the industry’s safety guidelines.

“ELOprotect is not only increasing safety—it’s also improving productivity,” said Alexander Glasmacher, managing director of ELOKON. “We’re thrilled to introduce it to the North American market.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
