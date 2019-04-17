ELOKON opens U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta

ELOKON, a global leader in industrial safety technology, has announced the official opening of its U.S. subsidiary, ELOKON Inc.

With headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the U.K. and Poland, ELOKON serves customers in some 40 countries around the world.

“The opening of our U.S. subsidiary is an integral milestone in the pursuit of our international growth strategy,” said Alexander Glasmacher, managing director of The ELOKON Group. “Our growing U.S. customer base and important business relationships with leading U.S. forklift OEMs are the foundation upon which we have incorporated ELOKON Inc. Going forward our U.S. office will enable us to better extend, serve and support our North American customers.”

The new subsidiary will be under the direction of Kevin Bradley, Vice President of Sales and Operations for ELOKON. Bradley brings many years of experience in the industry, familiarity with working for U.S. companies and a strong involvement with ELOKON’s U.S. customers.

ELOKON has chosen Atlanta as the location for its U.S. subsidiary, citing a strong pipeline of diverse professional talent thanks to the city’s concentration of Fortune 500 companies, universities, and quality of life. Atlanta is also a major transportation and logistics hub. The company’s new office is located at 5126 South Royal Atlanta Drive, Tucker, GA 30084, where a team of 10 will provide front- and back-office service and support.

ELOKON designs, builds and installs a wide range of high-technology safety systems for industrial trucks. The company’s solutions include:

● ELOshield™: a lift truck driver-assistance system with adjustable object-detection zones. Designed to prevent forklift-pedestrian and forklift-forklift accidents, this solution won an MHI Innovation Award at the 2018 MODEX material handling trade show.

● ELOprotect™: a fully automatic collision-avoidance system for very narrow aisle (VNA) lift trucks. With intelligent laser-scanning technology and an extended detection range, this solution has won multiple international industry awards.

● ELOfleet™: a forklift fleet management system re-imagined as a smartphone app-based solution. ELOKON unveiled this system at ProMat 2019.



