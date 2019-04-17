MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

ELOKON opens U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta

German company announces new base for U.S. sales and support of forklift anti-collision and fleet management systems.

By

ELOKON, a global leader in industrial safety technology, has announced the official opening of its U.S. subsidiary, ELOKON Inc.

With headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the U.K. and Poland, ELOKON serves customers in some 40 countries around the world.

“The opening of our U.S. subsidiary is an integral milestone in the pursuit of our international growth strategy,” said Alexander Glasmacher, managing director of The ELOKON Group. “Our growing U.S. customer base and important business relationships with leading U.S. forklift OEMs are the foundation upon which we have incorporated ELOKON Inc. Going forward our U.S. office will enable us to better extend, serve and support our North American customers.”

The new subsidiary will be under the direction of Kevin Bradley, Vice President of Sales and Operations for ELOKON. Bradley brings many years of experience in the industry, familiarity with working for U.S. companies and a strong involvement with ELOKON’s U.S. customers.

ELOKON has chosen Atlanta as the location for its U.S. subsidiary, citing a strong pipeline of diverse professional talent thanks to the city’s concentration of Fortune 500 companies, universities, and quality of life. Atlanta is also a major transportation and logistics hub. The company’s new office is located at 5126 South Royal Atlanta Drive, Tucker, GA 30084, where a team of 10 will provide front- and back-office service and support.

ELOKON designs, builds and installs a wide range of high-technology safety systems for industrial trucks. The company’s solutions include:
● ELOshield™: a lift truck driver-assistance system with adjustable object-detection zones. Designed to prevent forklift-pedestrian and forklift-forklift accidents, this solution won an MHI Innovation Award at the 2018 MODEX material handling trade show.
● ELOprotect™: a fully automatic collision-avoidance system for very narrow aisle (VNA) lift trucks. With intelligent laser-scanning technology and an extended detection range, this solution has won multiple international industry awards.
● ELOfleet™: a forklift fleet management system re-imagined as a smartphone app-based solution. ELOKON unveiled this system at ProMat 2019.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Lift Trucks
ELOKON
Fleet Management
Forklifts
Lift Trucks
MODEX
ProMat
Safety
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Where is fleet management headed?
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
Big Joe unveils user-directed AMR
UniCarriers and Rocla reveal 5 forklifts
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources