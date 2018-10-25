EnerSys delivers its 30,000th NexSys battery

Confectionery manufacturer uses NexSys batteries for a mix of turret trucks, sit-down three-wheelers and stock pickers.

By ·

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, recently delivered its 30,000th NexSys battery to global confectionery manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle, maker of brands such as Mentos and Airheads.

The 30,000th battery is one of several NexSys battery models that will power Perfetti Van Melle’s lift truck fleet in the company’s North American distribution center. Based in Hebron, Ky., the facility operates a mix of turret trucks, sit-down three-wheelers and stock pickers.

Suitable for a range of Class I, II and III applications, NexSys batteries offer material handling operations a minimal-gassing, virtually maintenance-free stored power solution. The batteries never require watering, reducing associated labor demands and the risk of spills from overwatering. Featuring proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, the NexSys battery portfolio includes configurations that can fast-charge in just under an hour and be opportunity charged to work for up to sixteen hours. NexSys batteries can even be put back into service before they are fully charged.

For Perfetti Van Melle’s North American distribution center, the selection of NexSys batteries is already enabling a lower-maintenance workflow.

“With their sealed design and near-maintenance-free performance, NexSys batteries provided us with the spill-proof solution we needed,” said Travis Eilers, distribution center manager for the company’s Hebron, Ky., facility. “The opportunity charging flexibility is certainly welcome as well and is helping us streamline operations.”

