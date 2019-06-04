MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

EnerSys recognizes National Forklift Safety Day

Industrial Truck Association's sixth annual NFSD provides a platform to educate the industry about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training.

By

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, will join the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) to support the sixth annual National Forklift Safety Day, to be held on June 11, 2019.

ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day provides a unique platform to educate the industry about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training to avoid injury. The ITA works closely with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to facilitate training seminars and develop educational resources to emphasize safe practices in warehouse environments.

According to OSHA, close to 70 percent of the nearly 100,000 injuries each year due to forklift accidents could be avoided with proper safety training.

Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys commented, “We commend the ITA for continuing National Forklift Safety Day, now in its sixth year, and for its dedication to the overall safety of our industry.”

For more information about National Forklift Safety Day, click here.

About the Industrial Truck Association
For more than 65 years, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit [url=http://www.indtrk.org]http://www.indtrk.org[/url].


