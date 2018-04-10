EnerSys unveils virtually maintenance-free lead-acid batteries
EnerSys (Booth B3547) is showcasing the expanded NexSys battery line, featuring proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology that can fast charge in just under an hour and be opportunity charged to work for up to 16 hours.
VP of sales Chad Uplinger with the new NexSys, a line of lead-acid batteries that do not require watering or equalization.
According to Chad Uplinger, VP of sales, this flexibility opens up several new charging options for a range of materials handling applications.
“We’re excited to bring higher capacity TPPL battery options to the Americas,” Uplinger said. “Operators of Class I, II and III vehicle fleets now have a virtually maintenance-free power solution and the means to lower their total cost of operation.”
NexSys batteries do not require equalization or watering, reducing labor and overwatering risks. Ideal for use in multi-shift operations, NexSys batteries can eliminate the need for battery change-outs and battery changing room requirements.
Additionally, a NexSys iON battery—an advanced lithium-ion solution—is scheduled for launch in late 2018.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
