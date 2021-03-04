enVista announces expansion to accelerate and support growth in Canada

Global software, managed services and consulting solutions firm enVista today announced its strategic expansion in Canada. The firm has opened an office in Toronto, ON, Canada to expand its regional presence for enVista’s large base of clients with operations and/or headquarters in Canada, and to help meet growing demand for supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions in the region and across North America.



“Companies increasingly understand that optimizing global commerce requires a significant depth and breadth of expertise across both physical and digital commerce. This is exactly where enVista comes in. Our firm stands alone in its depth and breadth of expertise and solutions that holistically address global supply chain and omnichannel commerce challenges. We help hundreds of world-leading brands improve the customer experience, deliver cost savings, drive profitability and accelerate omnichannel transformation across their global network,” said enVista’s CEO Jim Barnes.

Barnes continued, “To their credit, omnichannel companies have quickly scrambled to meet rapid ecommerce growth and changing fulfillment models. However, now these companies recognize the vast need to optimize their supply chain networks, distribution centers, store fulfillment capabilities, transportation operations, inventory investments, omnichannel order profitability and the customer journey. Our entire business is focused on helping companies successfully overcome these critical business challenges in order to effectively drive profitability, cost savings and customer service improvements across their end-to-end supply chain and commerce operations. We are excited to formalize our presence in Canada and to deliver the client successes and target business outcomes this expansion will provide for commerce and supply chains leaders in Canada.”

enVista is long experienced with the nature and intricacies of Canadian supply chains and retail operations. Several enVista associates are already working from the Toronto, Ontario office and the company currently has several open consulting positions it is actively filling in that region. With hundreds of consultants and solutions developers around the globe, enVista also has an established presence in the United States, India, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions.



